F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Baku 'the most painful weekend I've ever had' - Boullier

25 June 2017
McLaren F1 racing director Eric Boullier doesn't mince his words after the team's worst qualifying display of the season.
Baku 'the most painful weekend I've ever had' - Boullier
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Baku 'the most painful weekend I've ever had' - Boullier
McLaren Formula 1 racing director Eric Boullier did not mince his words after the team's worst qualifying display of the season so far in Baku on Saturday, calling it "the most painful weekend I have ever had".

McLaren's ongoing struggles with engine partner Honda saw Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne both drop out in Q1 in Azerbaijan, with the fast-flowing nature of the track exposing the power unit's lack of performance.

Alonso and Vandoorne will start 18th and 19th respectively in Baku after being hit with grid penalties for power unit changes, with Boullier delivering a brutally honest verdict after the session.

When asked where the weekend ranked for McLaren, Boullier said: "I guess you know my answer, you know.

"I am racer like these guys, so I think this is the most painful weekend I have ever had."

A small engine update was brought by Honda to Baku, which Boullier recognised had offered an improvement in that area.

"It's good to see some improvements to performance coming," the Frenchman said.

Honda F1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa added: "It is good to show that there was some progress but it's not good enough to catch up with the top runners, so we need to try our best.

"Most of the issues we already have identified the issues, those are the performance areas. They are still under developing so I can't tell exactly what we are doing but I hope we understand the direction.

"So we just need to do more testing and improvement."

Tagged as: Mclaren , Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso , Eric Boullier , Stoffel Vandoorne , Azerbaijan , Baku , yusuke hasegawa
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
22.06.2017 - Eric Boullier (FRA) McLaren Racing Director
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Davide Valsecchi (ITA), Sky TV and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Davide Valsecchi (ITA), Sky TV and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and Davide Valsecchi (ITA), Sky TV
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position and 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 