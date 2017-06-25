F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Palmer praying for wild Baku race after qualifying miss

25 June 2017
Jolyon Palmer says if he is to have any chance of making the top ten in Baku he needs 'incidents, safety car and a mixed-up race'.
Jolyon Palmer says if he is to have any chance of making the top ten at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix he needs 'incidents, safety car and a mixed-up race' after sitting out qualifying.

The Renault F1 driver was forced to miss qualifying for the race in Baku due to damage to his RS17 sustained in the opening minutes of FP3 when a broken fuel line sent his car up in flames.

As a result, Palmer may need to start from the pit-lane but if he can join the grid he will start from 18th – only ahead of the grid penalty hit McLaren pair.

Palmer, who also missed a chunk of FP2 due to a crash at the tight turn eight, says in 'normal conditions' he won't be able to hunt for points so is hoping the street circuit throws up some unknowns so he can thread through the field.

The British driver is currently under pressure for his F1 race seat after a tricky start to 2017 while his absence from qualifying sees team-mate Nico Hulkenberg continue his perfect record of out-qualifying Palmer in every race.

“The silver lining is that it's a track that is very good at mistakes and hopefully other people do basically,” Palmer said. “This year with the way the cars are it's more important to make places on the first lap. So hopefully there's people making more ambitious moves.

“What I need is some incidents, safety car and a mixed-up race because I think on pace we're not competitive enough to be in the top 10. I'm starting from the back anyway, and in a normal race I won't be in the points tomorrow.

“We need to hope the car is in good shape on a race run, I still haven't done one, so I have to hope we are in a good position and also hope for things to happen. But the silver lining is that it could happen because the nature of the circuit and it's possible to overtake.

“If the car's good then we should at least be able to pick off the ones ahead of us that we are quicker than.”
by Haydn Cobb

