Grosjean 'fed up' of sweary radio messages being broadcast

Romain Grosjean is "fed up" with his radio messages to the Haas pit wall being aired on Formula 1's TV broadcast, believing his complaints are getting unfair focus.Grosjean has made no secret of his current struggles with Haas as the sophomore F1 team continues to have issues with its brakes, with the Frenchman dropping out in the first stage of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.Grosjean's sweary radio complaints have become a regular feature of the F1 TV broadcast on race weekends, leading the Haas driver to believe he is being unfairly targeted."I'm very fed up with it. Everyone is saying things and what I'm saying is just for the team, it's not for the outside world," Grosjean said."It's not internal business if I've had front locking, rear locking or whatever. I think I have been broadcasted much more than others and I'm pretty sure others have been swearing and not being happy sometimes."I can fight my natural [reaction], which I've been trying to, but it's not really what I want. I need to try harder. I just feel they have been a bit unfair and I'm getting tired.”When asked if the TV directors were trying to build a story, Grosjean said: "Probably. It's a sketch because it's been a year and a half but things should get better soon."For fans on TV, who cares if we had front or rear locking. If you are complaining about other drivers, if you are fighting with someone, if you are not happy about the decision, why not?"But set-up or internal views, no."