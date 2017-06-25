Azerbaijan GP red flagged amid Hamilton, Vettel clash

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been red flagged on lap 22 for debris to be cleared off the track after multiple clashes and three safety car periods.The opening laps of the race in Baku were hit by continual clashes on track with Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen colliding at the second turn, forcing the Mercedes driver to pit for a new nose having also suffered a puncture while further back Carlos Sainz went into a spin with Toro Rosso team-mate Daniil Kvyat coming back on the track having run wide.The first safety car came out on lap 12 in order to recover Kvyat's car who stopped with a suspected engine issue. Five laps later the race returned to green but debris from Raikkonen's Ferrari forced a second safety car to clear the carbon fibre at turn one seconds later.After a quick clean up, the safety car was called in again at the end of lap 19.While Hamilton was backing up the pack he was hit by Vettel before the German pulled alongside his title rival and appeared to drive his Ferrari into the Mercedes.Further chaos continued behind under green flag conditions when Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon and Felipe Massa ganged up on Vettel's slow getaway.With the track narrowing at turn two, Ocon suffered a carbon copy mistake as Bottas on the opening lap when he clipped the inside kerb which sent him into his Force India team-mate – forcing both to pit.The debris from the Force India was clattered by the luckless Raikkonen who picked up a puncture and was forced to retire from the race.The race has been red flagged on lap 22.