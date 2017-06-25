F1 »

Azerbaijan GP red flagged amid Hamilton, Vettel clash

25 June 2017
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been red flagged on lap 22 for debris to be cleared off the track after multiple clashes and three safety car periods.
Azerbaijan GP red flagged amid Hamilton, Vettel clash
Azerbaijan GP red flagged amid Hamilton, Vettel clash
UPDATE: Vettel handed 10secs stop/go penalty for collision with Hamilton under the safety car

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been red flagged on lap 22 for debris to be cleared off the track after multiple clashes and three safety car periods.

The opening laps of the race in Baku were hit by continual clashes on track with Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen colliding at the second turn, forcing the Mercedes driver to pit for a new nose having also suffered a puncture while further back Carlos Sainz went into a spin with Toro Rosso team-mate Daniil Kvyat coming back on the track having run wide.

The first safety car came out on lap 12 in order to recover Kvyat's car who stopped with a suspected engine issue. Five laps later the race returned to green but debris from Raikkonen's Ferrari forced a second safety car to clear the carbon fibre at turn one seconds later.

After a quick clean up, the safety car was called in again at the end of lap 19.

While Hamilton was backing up the pack he was hit by Vettel before the German pulled alongside his title rival and appeared to drive his Ferrari into the Mercedes.

Further chaos continued behind under green flag conditions when Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon and Felipe Massa ganged up on Vettel's slow getaway.

With the track narrowing at turn two, Ocon suffered a carbon copy mistake as Bottas on the opening lap when he clipped the inside kerb which sent him into his Force India team-mate – forcing both to pit.

The debris from the Force India was clattered by the luckless Raikkonen who picked up a puncture and was forced to retire from the race.

The race has been red flagged on lap 22.

Race has since restarted
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mercedes , Toro Rosso , Felipe Massa , Kimi Raikkonen , Force India F1 , Valtteri Bottas , Sergio Perez , Daniil Kvyat , Azerbaijan , Baku , esteban ocon
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Start of the race, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
25.06.2017 - Race, Start of the race, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40 and Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
25.06.2017 - Race, Start of the race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Ilham Aliyev (AZ) President of Azerbaijan and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva
25.06.2017 - Race, Nikki Lauda (AU), Mercedes and Mario Isola (ITA), Pirelli Racing Manager
25.06.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 leads Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 leads Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
25.06.2017 - Race, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36 leads Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


TheArtist

June 25, 2017 4:27 PM

Yes Hamilton was trying to set up Vettel for the restart, and I don't think he would have received a penalty for tapping the back of Hamilton, but he did lose his cool and the penalty was fitting for the bump to the side. I'm amazed at how much these guys whine. It was quite funny to hear Hamilton ask to have Bottas give up his race to try and push Vettel backwards. Just get in the car shut up and drive the F-ing wheels off of it.

Liam48

June 25, 2017 3:14 PM

I complete agree with Vettel being angry at Hamilton. Hamilton clearly brake checked Vettel. They should stick both of them to the back and watch them fight through the field. That will have the Williams 1st & 2nd.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 