HAVE YOUR SAY on Vettel, Hamilton 'road rage' incident

25 June 2017
Give us your take on the controversial incident between title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in the dramatic Azerbaijan GP.
The friendly rivalry between Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton appears to be over after a hugely controversial incident between the pair in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hamilton led Vettel in an eventful early stage of the race as safety cars for incidents and debris on the track raised tensions for the closely-matched drivers.

However, the race would turn on its head under the safety car when Hamilton braked firmly coming out of the penultimate corner to allow the safety car more time to get to the pit lane ahead of the restart, only for it to catch out Vettel and result in contact between the pair.

Riling Vettel - who suffered damage to his Ferrari front wing - he proceeded to pull alongside and seemingly drove into the front-wheel of Hamilton's car.

An unprecedented incident that resulted in Vettel receiving a 10 second stop/go penalty, ironically he'd finish ahead of Hamilton in fourth and fifth respectively when the long time race leader had to make an unscheduled stop to re-fix a loose headrest.

It is a race, incident and penalty that has drawn plenty of comment on social media and following resonses from both, we now want to know what you think...

