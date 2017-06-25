Vettel says Hamilton also deserved penalty, plays down driving into rival

Sebastian Vettel believes Lewis Hamilton should have also been given a penalty for his part in their clash behind the safety car during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as he appears to ignore running into Hamilton after their initial collision.On lap 19 ahead of a safety car restart, Hamilton bunched the field up which seemed to catch out Vettel and saw the Ferrari driver run directly into the back of the Mercedes at turn 15.Vettel reacted angrily by pulling alongside Hamilton and appeared to steer towards his title rival which caused the pair to bash wheels.Vettel was given a 10 second stop and go penalty by the FIA race stewards for 'a potentially dangerous manoeuvre', along with three penalty points, but was still able to charge through the pack to finish fourth and ahead of Hamilton in fifth who was forced into an extra stop with a broken headrest.The F1 world championship leader felt Hamilton also deserved to get a penalty after accusing him of brake checking for their initial incident but waved away suggestions he clashed with Hamilton when angrily gesturing to his rival seconds later.“I guess I was penalised for running into the back of him but it was the same for him brake checking,” Vettel said. “We are grown-ups and men and emotions run high in the car. We want to race wheel-to-wheel but not at the restart. I had nothing to answer to him on the other restarts so it was a bit unnecessary.“I drove alongside and we had a little contact but I drove alongside him mostly to raise my hand. I didn't give him the finger or anything I just wanted to tell him that it was not right.“I don't think it was deliberate him brake checking me, he is not that kind of guy, but it looked that way so I wasn't happy. I don't agree with the penalty we got because if they penalise me they should penalise both of us.”Vettel says he wants to clear the air with Hamilton with face-to-face talks away from the media spotlight before the Austrian Grand Prix in two weeks time and still feels the pair hold a mutual respect of each other.“I will talk with him away from here and we will move on from it,” he said. “I'm willing to sort it out with him, but I don't think there is much to sort out, I will talk with him.“It is still respectful. I don't have a problem with him it was just one incident which was wrong and if I got penalised then he should have got penalised. Probably every Sunday in the Premier League you have referees blowing the whistle and players disagreeing. That is sport but 10 seconds is an awful long time.“People expect us to race and use our elbows that is what people want. We might get a little close but they want real overtaking not just us driving past so after that I had a handful. I enjoyed the race but I don't think it was right for me to get a penalty but not him.”