F1 Azerbaijan GP: Stroll on maiden podium: I let others make mistakes…

25 June 2017
Lance Stroll says his charge to a maiden podium in Formula 1 was based on a clean race and letting others make mistakes.
Lance Stroll says his charge to a maiden podium in Formula 1 was based on a clean race and letting others make mistakes as he rewards Williams with its first rostrum since Canada 2016.

The Canadian rookie picked up his first F1 points at his home event last time out and in Baku produced a measured drive to avoid others' mistakes and rise to second place in the closing 15 laps.

Despite his best efforts he couldn't hold off the charging Valtteri Bottas in the sprint to the chequered flag and missed out on second place by one-tenth of a second, but was still overcome with emotion thanks to a maiden F1 podium to help ignite his rookie campaign.

Stroll, who had come under fire for a number of crashes in the opening weeks of his F1 career, says it was his ability to avoid mistakes and keep clear of trouble which ensured he gave Williams its first podium in over a year and become the first Canadian to reach the F1 podium since Jacques Villeneuve at the 2001 German Grand Prix.

“It was such an intense race, a crazy race, and so much happened,” Stroll said. “The red flag, hopping out of the car, then getting back in the car and having to reset and everything, it just all happened so quickly.

“I think today what we did well was just stay out of trouble, and let other drivers make mistakes, and get to the end. Just lost out to Valtteri in the end. I'm extremely happy today. Beyond amazing.

“Yesterday was such a great day already, getting back after a couple of races where it didn't go so well, back in Q3 for the first time since China yesterday. That was really crazy for me. Today, to come away with a podium, it's absolutely amazing.”

Stroll has become the second-youngest F1 driver to score a podium – and the youngest rookie overall – having only missed out on the outright record by 11 days from Max Verstappen.

Stroll is 18 years and 239 days old on the day of his Baku podium while Max Verstappen was 18 years and 228 days old on the day of his victory at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.
