F1 »

Azerbaijan GP: From 17th to victory: Ricciardo savours another 'crazy' win

25 June 2017
Victory seemed unlikely from 10th on the grid for Daniel Ricciardo even before he slipped to 17th on lap six... then the race turned 'crazy'.
From 17th to victory: Ricciardo savours another 'crazy' win
Azerbaijan GP: From 17th to victory: Ricciardo savours another 'crazy' win
Get the FULL Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race Results HERE

Daniel Ricciardo says he cannot do anything more than savour the 'crazy' circumstances that led to an unexpected fifth F1 career win in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as drama for those around him cleared a path for him to go from 17th to the top of the podium.

Despite the Red Bull RB13 demonstrating keen pace during free practice, a crash in the final phase of qualifying meant Ricciardo's hopes of even a podium appeared scant from tenth on the grid, expectations that dipped further just six laps into the race when he was forced to pit to remove debris overheating his brakes.

Running 17th at one stage, Ricciardo was nonetheless already picking up positions when a trio of consecutive safety car periods offered opportunities to overtake at the restart, before various shunts around him continued to remove others from contention.

Critically getting past both Williams' at the restart following the red flag to now run third, Lewis Hamilton's headrest issue and Sebastian Vettel's stop-go penalty would simply elevate him into a lead he'd hold to the chequered flag.

A bewildering result for the Australian given his early struggles, though he admits his five wins – 2014 Canada, 2014 Hungary, 2014 Belgium, 2016 Malaysia – have been achieved fortuitously, he says it is no less rewarding.

“I think I have been pretty fortunate to have a few victories but obviously they have come under pretty crazy circumstances but especially today was crazy.

“We haven't necessarily been the quickest car on track all weekend but we needed to capitalise on our opportunities and we certainly capitalised on the restarts today - on all the restarts I was able to gain at least one position today and then we had some fortune with Lewis and his loose headrest so he had to box and then Vettel had his penalty…

“Once they had the penalties and whatever was going on, I believed I could win but you never know until it is the end but for sure I believed the race was in my hands.

“I kind of understood the lap times the other guys were doing around me and the gap I had so I was trying to be consistent with the times I could do more or less. Just trying to manage those times and get it to the finish.

“I was crazy, so much going on but it was fun. It was fun to be in the battle for the most part, towards the end once I got the lead I tried to keep the lap times good. I knew if I kept that rhythm it would have been enough to win. Very happy.”

Tagged as: Williams , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Red Bull Racing , Daniel Ricciardo , Azerbaijan
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 