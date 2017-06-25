Wolff: Vettel needs to set an example

Click here for full Azerbaijan Grand Prix race results
Toto Wolff says regardless of penalties or intent in the clash between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel the two driver must be better examples to younger drivers as the leaders in their sport while he pushes blame on the Ferrari driver.
On lap 19 Hamilton was backing the field up in preparation for a safety car restart but at turn 15 seemed to catch out Vettel as he slammed into the rear of the Mercedes driver which caused them both to pick up damage.
Vettel angrily reacted to the clash by pulling alongside Hamilton to gesture at his rival before appearing to steer into the Mercedes driver which caused the pair to bash wheels.
Vettel was slapped with a 10 second stop and go penalty for the offence, and was given three penalty points, and despite the Mercedes team principal ignoring calls to drawn on the incident he feels both Vettel and Hamilton have a duty to the sport to improve their on-track behaviour.
“First of all Lewis did not do anything wrong � we've seen it on the data. He's absolutely fine,� Wolff said. “We just need to be mindful that there is millions of people watching and many inspirational young race drivers and whatever we do on track is going to be an example and who we get as penalties is going to be a precedent.
“It's about judging that well. I hope that Charlie and everybody has considered that. As a matter fact I don't want to hit out afterwards, the penalty has been given, the stewards have decided it and already in my mind I am in Spielberg.
“If a driver does that purpose in anger then you need to think about the size of the penalty because of course he's a four-time world champion and we're setting an example in F1 to all of the young drivers out there of what is allowed and what is not. For that reason, it's difficult for me to understand.�
Vettel has played down running into Hamilton, while arguing he felt his F1 world title rival also deserved a penalty
, but the Mercedes driver has laid into the German driver by calling him 'a disgrace� and asking for a stronger penalty from the FIA race stewards.