Hamilton out to target ‘under pressure’ Vettel

Lewis Hamilton says after Sebastian Vettel's recent outbursts followed by their clash during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix his Mercedes team will look to take advantage of the situation as the Formula 1 world title battle intensifies.
The Mercedes driver locked horns with Vettel during the Baku race when he backed the pack up for a safety car restart which seemed at catch out the Ferrari driver who ran into the rear of the Mercedes.
Vettel angrily reacted by pulling alongside Hamilton and gesturing before appearing to steer into Hamilton which saw the pair bash wheels.
The German driver was handed a 10 second stop and go penalty for his part in the incident and his extra three penalty points means if Vettel picks up a similar punishment he faces a potential race ban for exceeding his maximum of 12 points over the past year.
Hamilton feels Vettel disrespected him in their fight and having witnessed some of Vettel's previous outbursts in F1 he feels it could be a weakness he wants to exploit against the 'under pressure' Ferrari driver.
“If you look at last year, some of the things he said on the radio, we know how he can be,” Hamilton said. “I honestly would never have thought that would happen in Baku, but we as a team can only look at that as a positive for us.
“He is obviously under pressure and that's not a bad thing – that shows that pressure can get to even some of the best of us.
“Ultimately what happened was disrespectful. If I had any ill-intent in terms of my driving towards him or 'brake-testing', I still think it is not deserving of that reaction from someone, a person you do have respect for and have shown it on the track.”
After Hamilton sustained a broken headrest and required an extra pit stop, the British driver eventually finished in fifth place directly behind Vettel which sees the Ferrari man extend his F1 world drivers' championship advantage to 14 points.
Vettel is keen to hold clear the air talks with Hamilton after their clash
and move on at the next race in two weeks time at the next race in Austria.