Alonso: McLaren would have won were it not for Honda engine

Fernando Alonso believes the chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix offered McLaren a chance to fight for victory if the team wasn't down on power from its Honda power unit.Alonso was running in the points ahead of Ricciardo when the first safety car was deployed, and with the collisions and failures drivers in the top 10 suffered, the Spaniard briefly rose to a remarkable high of fourth having started last.However, the current position McLaren is in with an underpowered Honda power-unit coupled with battery issues, meant Alonso ended up losing positions during the uninterrupted final 30 laps, eventually finishing the race in ninth position.“It was a shame I couldn't keep all the positions we gained, due to our current deficiencies,” Alonso said.“In the end it was a race that, in other circumstances, we could have even won it or finish on the podium. I was with Ricciardo when the first Safety Car came out, Hamilton lost the headrest, Vettel got a penalty, the two Force India went off, Kimi retired, so you are automatically in the first two or three positions.“We should have fought for the win, but unfortunately we are not in this position now.”Despite being down on power, Alonso managed to keep his McLaren in ninth position and score McLaren's first points of the season, a result he admits he didn't expect at the beginning of the day.“For sure the race cannot be summarized in one word, we need to analyse it better. For us everything went well, it was one of those days in which, by elimination, you keep going forward, gaining free positions and then it was a shame I couldn't keep all the positions we gained, due to our current deficiencies.“To collect two points in Baku is something we never thought would be possible. We never thought we would collect our first points of the season here, so they are welcome.”