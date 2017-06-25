F1 »

Azerbaijan GP: Alonso: McLaren would have won were it not for Honda engine

25 June 2017
McLaren would have won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - even from last on the grid - had it not been using its Honda engine, reckons Fernando Alonso.
Alonso: McLaren would have won were it not for Honda engine
Azerbaijan GP: Alonso: McLaren would have won were it not for Honda engine
Fernando Alonso believes the chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix offered McLaren a chance to fight for victory if the team wasn't down on power from its Honda power unit.

Alonso was running in the points ahead of Ricciardo when the first safety car was deployed, and with the collisions and failures drivers in the top 10 suffered, the Spaniard briefly rose to a remarkable high of fourth having started last.

However, the current position McLaren is in with an underpowered Honda power-unit coupled with battery issues, meant Alonso ended up losing positions during the uninterrupted final 30 laps, eventually finishing the race in ninth position.

“It was a shame I couldn't keep all the positions we gained, due to our current deficiencies,” Alonso said.

“In the end it was a race that, in other circumstances, we could have even won it or finish on the podium. I was with Ricciardo when the first Safety Car came out, Hamilton lost the headrest, Vettel got a penalty, the two Force India went off, Kimi retired, so you are automatically in the first two or three positions.

“We should have fought for the win, but unfortunately we are not in this position now.”

Despite being down on power, Alonso managed to keep his McLaren in ninth position and score McLaren's first points of the season, a result he admits he didn't expect at the beginning of the day.

“For sure the race cannot be summarized in one word, we need to analyse it better. For us everything went well, it was one of those days in which, by elimination, you keep going forward, gaining free positions and then it was a shame I couldn't keep all the positions we gained, due to our current deficiencies.

“To collect two points in Baku is something we never thought would be possible. We never thought we would collect our first points of the season here, so they are welcome.”

Tagged as: Mclaren , Fernando Alonso , Force India F1 , Azerbaijan , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner and Mehriban Aliyeva, wife of Ilham Aliyev (AZ) President of Azerbaijan
25.06.2017 - Race, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
25.06.2017 - Race, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
25.06.2017 - Race, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 leads Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 leads Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 with Ilham Aliyev (AZ) President of Azerbaijan and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva
25.06.2017 - Race, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner with Ilham Aliyev (AZ) President of Azerbaijan
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 