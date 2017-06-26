F1 »

Azerbaijan GP: The reason why Hamilton wasn't penalised for slowing

26 June 2017
Sebastian Vettel says Lewis Hamilton should have been punished for 'brake testing'... here is the reason why the FIA didn't investigate.
The reason why Hamilton wasn't penalised for slowing
Azerbaijan GP: The reason why Hamilton wasn't penalised for slowing
The FIA has clarified the reasons as to why it didn't find fault with Lewis Hamilton 'slowing' under the safety car, triggering the clash with Sebastian Vettel that led to their so-called 'road rage' incident during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Just prior to the safety car coming in, data shows Hamilton slowed from 80kmh to 54kmh as the cars rounded Turn 15, catching Vettel unawares and resulting in contact between the pair.

Vettel then proceeded to pull alongside Hamilton and 'deliberately' strike the Mercedes' front left wheel in an act of aggression.

With Vettel receiving a 10secs stop-go penalty for the incident, the German was furious to receive his own punishment when he feels Hamilton was the driver at fault for what he termed as 'brake-testing'.

However, the FIA explains Hamilton conducted himself in a correct and 'consistent' manner on all restarts, thus requiring no investigation

“The Stewards examined Hamilton's car data in the Vettel collision. It emerged that Hamilton correctly maintained a consistent speed and behaved in the same manner on that occasion as in all other restarts during the race.”

Hamilton himself says he used identical methods on each safety car restart and was surprised it caught Vettel out the second time around.

“By Turn 7 I'm told the Safety Car is going to come in, I'm only allowed a ten car-length gap between myself and the Safety Car whilst the lights are on. Going into Turn 15 I'm more or less around that gap and when I'm going down the hill I can see the lights switch off and at that point I don't need to accelerate and speed up to keep that gap.

“So I kept a consistent pace, a consistent deceleration down to the apex and just didn't speed up… I did that the first time and did that the second time. It was just the second time I got a nudge.

The incident is considered to have been compounded by the unusually long, high-speed run down to the first safety car line around the Baku City Citcuit, forcing drivers to leave a larger gap than usual to the safety car before it peels into the pit lane.

Hamilton was warned by his team on the first safety car restart to be more cautious prior to returning to full speed as he risked catching the safety car before it returned to the pit lane.

Last year's GP2 race was marred by chaotic restarts when Nobuharu Matsushita sped up and slowed down on the run to the line after almost catching the safety car, causing confusing and contact from rivals behind. He was given a one-race ban for the incident.



Tagged as: FIA , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Azerbaijan , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 