F1 Azerbaijan GP: Ferrari hard done by in Baku - Arrivabene

26 June 2017
Ferrari F1 chief Maurizio Arrivabene feels that none of the luck or decisions in Baku went his team's way as it missed out on the podium.
Ferrari Formula 1 chief Maurizio Arrivabene was left feeling hard done by following Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, believing that none of the decisions from the stewards went in his team's favour as both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen missed out on a podium finish.

Raikkonen's race was ruined on the first lap when he tangled with Valtteri Bottas, the latter receiving no penalty, and the Finn spent a spell in the garage under the red flag to repair damage after running over debris.

Ferrari breached the FIA rules about working in the fast lane during the red flag, prompting another drive-through penalty, with Raikkonen eventually retiring late on.

Vettel was hit with a 10-second stop/go penalty for dangerous driving after appearing to drive into Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton under the safety car, ending his win hopes.

Arrivebene was left frustrated after the race, but was pleased that Ferrari showed its strength and stuck to its guns in Baku with a gutsy display.

"I think that everything that happened today was clear to see for everyone, starting with the incident on the opening lap, with Kimi pushed into the barrier, then what happened to Sebastian on the restart lap after the Safety Car," Arrivabene said.

"We don't want to get into an argument but I think I can say that some decisions that were not entirely clear, never worked in favour of our team. We fought hard even if the results don't show it.

"Today, our car was on the pace and that was clear to see. The team demonstrated its strengths, from changing the engine on Seb's car on Saturday to the work done on Kimi's when the race was red flagged, to get it back out on track, despite the damage it had suffered.

"That's Ferrari for you. We let our actions speak for us. We will continue in that vein immediately, in preparation for the remaining 12 races starting with the Austrian GP, with even more determination than before."

