F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen 'gutted' after fourth DNF in six races

26 June 2017
Verstappen's win hopes in Baku end early after an engine issue resigns him to his fourth retirement in the last six races.
Max Verstappen was left "gutted" after his luckless run of form in Formula 1 continued on Sunday in Baku as he was forced to retire for the fourth time in six races.

Verstappen was running high up the order early on before an engine problem caused him to slow, before eventually returning to the pits and retiring from the race.

The issue spurned a good chance of victory for Verstappen, whose team-mate Daniel Ricciardo battled from P10 on the grid to win in Baku after title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel came to blows.

"After what looked like a promising position at the beginning of the race I was gutted to be let down once again by a technical problem," Verstappen said.

"After an action packed race we were confident we could have had at least a podium here in Baku, so I am very disappointed with this outcome."

The result marked Verstappen's fourth DNF in the last six races, having also retired in Canada, Spain and Bahrain.

"He's had a few rough races where things haven't gone his way, but I just get the feeling that there's a big result around the corner for him," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said after the race.

"He's been driving so well at the moment, he's just been desperately unlucky, particularly in the last two races."

Tagged as: Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Christian Horner , Daniel Ricciardo , Max Verstappen , Baku
