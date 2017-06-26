F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: 'No bad feelings' with Kvyat after first lap spin - Sainz

26 June 2017
Carlos Sainz Jr. has "no bad feelings" with Daniil Kvyat after being forced into a spin on the first lap to avoid contact.
'No bad feelings' with Kvyat after first lap spin - Sainz
F1 Azerbaijan GP: 'No bad feelings' with Kvyat after first lap spin - Sainz
Carlos Sainz Jr. says there are "no bad feelings" with Toro Rosso Formula 1 team-mate Daniil Kvyat after being forced into a spin on the first lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in order to avoid contact.

Kvyat ran wide at Turn 1 in Baku and came back onto the track towards Sainz, with the Spaniard spinning his car to prevent a crash.

Sainz fumed on the radio at the time about Kvyat's move, but was calmer after the race, saying there was no ill-feeling towards the Russian.

"He obviously ran wide at Turn 1 and he was coming back crazy fast. Obviously in my position I would have come back as quick as him," Sainz said.

"But it's just in a millisecond I just had to decide to either keep going and crash into him or force the steering wheel a bit more risking the spin as I did.

"At the point my mind decided to take avoiding action, to not touch him and force myself into a spin - one of those race situations, race incidents which sometimes just happen.

"As I said no bad feelings with him. He probably would have done the same."

Sainz battled back from the spin to finish the race eighth for Toro Rosso, coming at the end of a trying weekend that saw him struggle to break into the top 10 for much of the running.

"It's been probably the most difficult weekend up until now," Sainz said. "I have not been too comfortable with the car since Friday. I obviously worked around it.

"I got to a point in qualifying where I was actually getting there, putting good sectors together, but never putting a good lap together just because of a matter of feeling, a matter of confidence with the car around here.

"Luckily we have been investigating since yesterday and we found a couple of things in the car that weren't right."

Tagged as: Formula 1 , Toro Rosso , Carlos Sainz Jr , Daniil Kvyat , Azerbaijan , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.06.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 