Ricciardo criticises Vettel, defends Hamilton over spat

Daniel Ricciardo has advised former team-mate Sebastian Vettel to 'think before he acts' following his controversial fall out with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, adding the Mercedes driver was at no fault.The pair collided initially on lap 19 as Hamilton bunched the pack up ahead of the safety car restart, which in turn caught Vettel out and saw him run into the back of the Mercedes at turn 15. Angered by the incident, Vettel pulled alongside Hamilton and appeared to steer towards the Mercedes driver which caused the pair to clash wheels.The incident was investigated by the race stewards, after a chaotic red flag stoppage, and Vettel was handed a 10-second stop and go penalty.That, coupled to an unscheduled stop for Hamilton to fix a loose headrest, would see Ricciardo scythe through to claim his and Red Bull's first win of the season.A former team-mate of Vettel's, Ricciardo wasn't impressed with the German's outburst, suggesting he needs to 'put a lid on in sometimes'.“Seb probably sometimes doesn't think before he acts," Ricciardo told the