Force India's chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer has told both Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez their crash during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was 'unacceptable' but has avoided portioning blame on just one of his drivers.
In a frantic race in Baku, after the second safety car restart on lap 20 both Force India drivers were charging the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel – himself caught up in an earlier clash with Lewis Hamilton – but at turn two Ocon appeared to squeeze Perez on the inside which gave the Mexican driver nowhere to go and the pair locked wheels.
Both drivers limped back to the pits but Perez was ultimately forced to retire late on due to damage while Ocon produced a solid recovery drive to finish in sixth place.
Coming off the back of their controversial team order clash at the last race in Canada, Szafnauer has confirmed Force India will run a thorough debrief and review with its drivers and says the team were devastated seeing both its cars hit one another.
“It was 50/50 or 45/55. I've got to review it some more,” Szafnauer said. “Checo didn't get the start he should have got at the restart and Esteban got a better restart but then Esteban didn't give him enough room.
“They touched when Esteban was on the inside at start of turn two but then Esteban was ahead of Checo when they hit. At the same time I didn't think there was any place for Checo to go at that point, Ocon has to give him a little bit more room.
“The worst thing you can do is hit your team-mate because it gives other teams more opportunities that they really should not have had.
"Here it is tricky too as it is a street circuit. Anywhere else Checo would have been able to move over and they would have been fine but there was a wall there.
“We'll review it in a professional manner by talking to the drivers and telling them it was unacceptable situation. It is bad enough if you run into a competitor as it can damage your but not your team-mate as it takes you both out. They understand that, they are intelligent guys.”
Perez felt the crash denied him a maiden F1 race victory after seeing how the rest of the race played out
, but Szafnauer poured cold water on his driver's theory.
The Force India boss has pointed to the fact Hamilton's headrest came loose after not being refitted properly during the red flag which was caused by the Force India clash and believes the Mercedes driver would have beaten both his cars without the issue.
“I don't think [it cost a win], but at the time I thought I did,” he said. “We would have beaten Vettel after his penalty, and Ricciardo we would have also beaten, but without us causing the red flag Hamilton's headrest wouldn't have come up so he would have won it.
“Would of, should of, could of, whatever – we still would have been second and third.”