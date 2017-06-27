British GP to see 4 days of on-track action

F1 »

27 June 2017
Visitors to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this year will be treated to 4 days of track action, it is revealed.
Visitors to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on a Thursday will get the chance to see on-track action from the Formula 2 and GP3 Series support events, it has been confirmed.

As part of a plan to give British GP visitors greater value across the four days and provide flexibility in a busy schedule, the F2 and GP3 practice sessions will take place on the Thursday, amid the usual pit lane walkabout and F1 fan zone areas, before a concert in the evening by Travis.

With question marks over the financial viability of the British Grand Prix going forward under its current incremental contract terms, Liberty Media – at the reluctance of agreeing a new deal – has been working with organisers to ensure greater fan engagement to capitalise on the 130,000 revellers expected on race day alone.

F2 practice will be first on course at 15.30, while GP3 takes place at 16.45.

