Magnussen ‘had some fun’ in charge to points for Haas

Kevin Magnussen says he was able to race around the Haas brake issues and avoid the number of on-track clashes to secure vital points in Baku.While Haas team-mate Romain Grosjean endured a nightmare Azerbaijan Grand Prix due to continual brake woes, Magnussen says he was able to manage the issue at a circuit unfancied by the American F1 team to ease to a third points finish of the year.After the safety car and red flag stoppages, the Danish driver found himself as high as third at one point before eventually being caught by the front-running rivals to fade to seventh.Despite missing out, Magnussen feels Haas should be proud of its seventh place which sees it leapfrog Renault for seventh in the F1 world constructors' championship.“It was a crazy race with all the safety car periods, the red flag – so many things happened,” Magnussen said. “I stayed out of trouble and had a good balance in the car. The car's been handling well all weekend – there's just been some issues with brakes and just not being that competitive on this track and the layout not suiting us.“To come away with a seventh place finish is pretty good. We were in P3 at one point and I got a bit excited about that. I had some fun out there.”