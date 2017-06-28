Bottas: Second safety car vital to podium charge

Valtteri Bottas says the second safety car in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was key to his podium charge having been released late during the first safety car period to get back on to the lead lap after his first lap puncture.The Mercedes driver saw his hopes of victory in tatters by turn two as he collided with Kimi Raikkonen in the Ferrari and picked up a puncture. After limping back to the pits for a lengthy stop, Bottas was a lap down on the field as the front-runners charged ahead.But the multiple on-track clashes which forced safety car periods enabled the Finnish driver back into contention and despite being allowed to pass the field to get back on the lead lap during the first safety car period, Bottas says the second safety car ignited his podium charge.“It was a long time I had to wait to get through the cars in front and the safety car and I was asking for the permission and then once the track was clear,” Bottas said. “Then they gave me the permission so it was very late, I had no time to catch up with everyone but after that, not so long, there was another safety car which allowed me to close the gap and that gave me the opportunity for this podium.”Bottas enjoyed a frantic finish to the Baku race by reeling in Lance Stroll in the Williams even though he was over 14 seconds down with 14 laps to go.The Finnish driver was able to pinch second place from the Canadian teenager at the chequered flag to claim a vital few more points which he hopes could be pivotal for the remainder of 2017.“The team gave me the gap to Lance and also the possible place difference if I did everything right,” he said. “Then I just really focused every single corner, every single lap absolutely perfect and pushing the maximum there was in the car, there was in the engine, in the brakes and really glad I managed to get a couple more extra points in the end.”