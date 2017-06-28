F1 »

Hamilton keen to win F1 championship 'the right way'

28 June 2017
Lewis Hamilton wants to do his talking on-track following his clash with Sebastian Vettel and win a fourth F1 championship "the right way".
Lewis Hamilton says he wants to win the 2017 Formula 1 world drivers' championship "the right way" and remain respectful on-track after his controversial clash with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in Baku on Sunday.

Vettel was accused of dangerous driving during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after steering towards Hamilton under the safety car, causing the pair to make contact.

The clash soured what had previously been a cordial rivalry between Hamilton and Vettel, with the pair entering a war of words after the race.

Hamilton previously expressed his disappointment at Vettel's behaviour, and added after the race that he would not stoop to such tactics, instead favouring to do his talking by racing hard and fair.

"It was obviously a different Sebastian we've seen than in those eight races," Hamilton said.

"I'd like to think I remained respectful and I will continue to do so.

"I will do the talking on the track, and win this championship the right way."

Hamilton currently trails Vettel by 14 points at the top of the drivers' championship with 12 races remaining in the season.

