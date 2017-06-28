F1 »

Perez: How McLaren year helped my F1 career

28 June 2017
Sergio Perez has opened up on how his difficult year at McLaren improved him as an Formula 1 driver.
Sergio Perez has opened up on how his difficult year at McLaren improved him as an Formula 1 driver and how he is faster because of it.

After catching the eye at Sauber during his rookie F1 season before grabbing three rostrum results the year after in 2012, Perez landed a race seat at McLaren to become the Mercedes-bound Lewis Hamilton's replacement.

Frustratingly for Perez the move to McLaren became a nightmare through underwhelming performances and results in 2013 which saw him leave the team after just one season to join Force India – where he returned to the rostrum in his third race for the Silverstone-based squad.

In an open and wide-ranging interview with Crash.net, Perez has reflected on his year at McLaren and how he was able to learn from 'why it went so wrong' and become a faster driver because of the experience.

“I think I've always had speed since I came to Formula 1,” Perez told Crash.net before the race in Baku. “But knowing why you are quick and why you are slow, what happens weekend after weekend, makes a huge difference to your season and to your career in Formula 1.

“That's something I figured out what went wrong and I analysed really carefully what happened at my time with McLaren, why it went so wrong.

“Firstly, it was because we had a really bad car, secondly because my experience was not as it is now, I was not so analytical. So that side improved a lot. Now, I understand why I'm quick, why I'm slow, and why I have to do things to be quick. When I have a problem, I'm getting out of it quicker than the past, so I think that has improved a lot.”

Perez has become the figurehead for Force India since his switch in 2014 as he enjoys his best-ever start to an F1 season in his career having finished in the points in six of the opening eight races this year.

For the full interview with Sergio Perez follow this link
by Haydn Cobb

