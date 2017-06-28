F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Honda confirms power unit upgrade after ‘successful test’

28 June 2017
Honda chief Yusuke Hasegawa has confirmed a power unit upgrade will be formally rolled out for the Austrian Grand Prix for McLaren-Honda.
Honda chief Yusuke Hasegawa has confirmed a power unit upgrade will be formally rolled out for the Austrian Grand Prix as it hopes to turnaround McLaren-Honda's form in 2017 having grabbed the unexpected bonus of points in Baku.

McLaren-Honda scored its first points of the 2017 Formula 1 world championship with Fernando Alonso's ninth-place finish in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in a frantic race the Spanish driver felt he could have won with a stronger power unit despite starting 19th due to grid penalties, as the Woking-based team's race weekend was dogged by engine penalties.

Both Alonso and Vandoorne took a raft of penalties in Baku to pool its power unit components which has since be revealed as a move for McLaren-Honda to trial elements of an updated engine specification.

Hasegawa, Honda F1 project head, has called the tests in Baku a success and confirms the 'spec 3 PU' will be introduced to both McLaren-Honda cars for the next race.

“For the next round in Austria, we are scheduled to bring our updated Spec 3 PU for both cars following the successful test here in Azerbaijan,” Hasegawa said. “In the meantime, we will continue our development with our best efforts in order to continue closing the gap.”

McLaren-Honda will be hoping the new power unit specification can boost its performances having suffered with an unreliable and underperforming power unit throughout 2017.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Mclaren , Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso , Austrian Grand Prix , Azerbaijan , Baku , yusuke hasegawa
