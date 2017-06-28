F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Wehrlein pleased to leave 'crazy' Baku race with a point

28 June 2017
Pascal Wehrlein led Sauber to its second points finish of the season in Baku after a race of attrition.
Wehrlein pleased to leave 'crazy' Baku race with a point
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Wehrlein pleased to leave 'crazy' Baku race with a point
Pascal Wehrlein felt pleased to leave Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku with Sauber's second points finish of the season after a "crazy" race of attrition.

Wehrlein followed up his charge to eighth in Spain last month with another run to the points in Baku, crossing the line P10 after an action-packed race that included a red flag stoppage and three safety car periods.

The race of attrition played into Wehrlein's hands, with the red flag and safety car periods allowing him to bounce back from an early engine issue.

"It was quite an exciting race. At some points it was quite crazy," Wehrlein said. "A lot happened and I had an issue on my engine at the beginning where I lost all my positions. I had a good start but I lost all of my positions.

"I had to do some switch changes and after that the engine worked again. I don't really know what happened but it seems like something with the battery was wrong.

"At this time it was quite hard because I was last with a gap to the guys in front of me and then I was really happy about the Safety Car and the red flag because then I could catch up and restart the race.

"Then I overtook Marcus [Ericsson] and pulled away from him. Behind him there was [Stoffel] Vandoorne catching and it was important because I thought at one time maybe he was catching and we might both not be in the points so it was important to make a gap and in the end, P10, I'm happy about it."

The result took Sauber's points haul for the season up to five, keeping it ninth in the constructors' championship ahead of basement team McLaren.

Tagged as: Mclaren , Sauber , pascal wehrlein , Azerbaijan , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner and Mehriban Aliyeva, wife of Ilham Aliyev (AZ) President of Azerbaijan
25.06.2017 - Race, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 leads Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 leads Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 with Ilham Aliyev (AZ) President of Azerbaijan and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva
25.06.2017 - Race, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner with Ilham Aliyev (AZ) President of Azerbaijan
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 