Wehrlein pleased to leave 'crazy' Baku race with a point

Pascal Wehrlein felt pleased to leave Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku with Sauber's second points finish of the season after a "crazy" race of attrition.Wehrlein followed up his charge to eighth in Spain last month with another run to the points in Baku, crossing the line P10 after an action-packed race that included a red flag stoppage and three safety car periods.The race of attrition played into Wehrlein's hands, with the red flag and safety car periods allowing him to bounce back from an early engine issue."It was quite an exciting race. At some points it was quite crazy," Wehrlein said. "A lot happened and I had an issue on my engine at the beginning where I lost all my positions. I had a good start but I lost all of my positions."I had to do some switch changes and after that the engine worked again. I don't really know what happened but it seems like something with the battery was wrong."At this time it was quite hard because I was last with a gap to the guys in front of me and then I was really happy about the Safety Car and the red flag because then I could catch up and restart the race."Then I overtook Marcus [Ericsson] and pulled away from him. Behind him there was [Stoffel] Vandoorne catching and it was important because I thought at one time maybe he was catching and we might both not be in the points so it was important to make a gap and in the end, P10, I'm happy about it."The result took Sauber's points haul for the season up to five, keeping it ninth in the constructors' championship ahead of basement team McLaren.