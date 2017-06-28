F1 »

Celis gets Force India FP1 run-outs in Austria and Hungary

28 June 2017
Force India confirms that junior driver Alfonso Celis Jr. will return to practice duties in Austria and Hungary next month.
Celis gets Force India FP1 run-outs in Austria and Hungary
Celis gets Force India FP1 run-outs in Austria and Hungary
Force India has confirmed that junior driver Alfonso Celis Jr. will return to the VJM10 Formula 1 car for practice in Austria and Hungary next month.

Celis joined Force India in a development role at the start of the 2016 season, enjoying six FP1 run-outs through the season before returning with the team in 2017.

Celis took part in the post-Bahrain Grand Prix test earlier this year, and will now get his first FP1 outings of the year next month.

Celis will deputise for Sergio Perez next week in Austria, before stepping in for Esteban Ocon in Hungary at the end of the month.







Besides his Force India duties, Celis currently sits third in the World Series Formula V8 3.5 standings with eight races remaining.

Tagged as: Formula 1 , Force India F1 , Bahrain Grand Prix , Sergio Perez , Alfonso Celis Jr , esteban ocon
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Alfonso Celis Jr (MEX) Force India F1 18.04.2017.
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 