Celis gets Force India FP1 run-outs in Austria and Hungary

Force India has confirmed that junior driver Alfonso Celis Jr. will return to the VJM10 Formula 1 car for practice in Austria and Hungary next month.
Celis joined Force India in a development role at the start of the 2016 season, enjoying six FP1 run-outs through the season before returning with the team in 2017.
Celis took part in the post-Bahrain Grand Prix test earlier this year, and will now get his first FP1 outings of the year next month.
Celis will deputise for Sergio Perez next week in Austria, before stepping in for Esteban Ocon in Hungary at the end of the month.
Besides his Force India duties, Celis currently sits third in the World Series Formula V8 3.5 standings with eight races remaining.