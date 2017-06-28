F1 »

'Throwing eggs' best way for Verstappen to improve - Webber

28 June 2017
Mark Webber thinks Max Verstappen will emerge from his ongoing struggles in F1 stronger, saying he needs to "throw eggs against the wall" to improve.
'Throwing eggs' best way for Verstappen to improve - Webber
'Throwing eggs' best way for Verstappen to improve - Webber
Ex-Formula 1 driver Mark Webber believes that Max Verstappen will emerge stronger from his current rough patch of form, saying the Dutchman has to "throw eggs against the wall" to improve as a driver.

Verstappen suffered his fourth retirement in the last six races in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, leaving him a distant sixth in the F1 drivers' championship with less than half the points of Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen's current struggles mark his first real rough run since entering F1 in 2015, but Webber thinks they will help him to grow and develop as a driver.

"He's still so young. He doesn't know how much more he's going to learn yet, which is a frightening thing," Webber told reporters at the FIA Sport Conference in Geneva.

"He's still putting the jigsaw together. The only way he can do it is throw eggs against the wall, and that's going grand prix racing, so he's doing that right now. He's on fire there.

"He likes the outside at Turn 1, it's a bit of a Fernando [Alonso] move, which paid off in Montreal, but didn't pay off in Barcelona, where they were three-wide.

"So there are a few things like that which he'll look at how and when he's going to manage that going forward.

"But he's a phenomenal talent and he's on fire at the moment."

Tagged as: FIA , Mark Webber , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Daniel Ricciardo , Max Verstappen , Azerbaijan
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.06.2017 - Race, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 