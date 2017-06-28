F1 »

Force India takes steps towards 'Force One' rebrand

28 June 2017
Six companies established with the UK's Companies House using 'Force One' name as Force India takes steps toward a rebrand for 2018.
Force India has made progress in its plans to rebrand its Formula 1 team as "Force One" for 2018 by incorporating six associated companies with the UK's Companies House.

Speculation that Force India could be set to rebrand in a bid to be easier to market and more attractive to sponsors emerged last month, with 'Force One' being identified as a possible new name for the team.

On Wednesday, it emerged that six companies have been set up with Companies House using the 'Force One' name, all being incorporated between May 31 and June 6.

Force One Grand Prix Limited, Force One Racing Limited, Force One Technologies Limited, Force One Hospitality Limited, Force One Brand Limited and Force One Team Limited have all been set up with just one officer, Thiruvannamalai Ventkatesan Lakshmi Kanthan, a former director at Force India.

Force India chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer confirmed to Sky Sports over the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend that a rebrand was in the works in a bid to drop a national identity for the team.

"Dropping the India, we've had the discussion, I think it makes sense," Szafnauer said.

"We used to have an Indian GP, we don't anymore. We had Indian sponsors at one point and now we have none.

"Sometimes India in the name will limit the opportunities, especially for sponsorship, so if we drop that it will broaden our horizons a bit and I think it makes sense."

