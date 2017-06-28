F1 »

Austrian GP: Vettel ‘road rage’ incident to be reviewed again

28 June 2017
Sebastian Vettel could find himself punished more strictly for his controversial actions against Lewis Hamilton in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Vettel ‘road rage’ incident to be reviewed again
Austrian GP: Vettel ‘road rage’ incident to be reviewed again
Sebastian Vettel could be in line for more punishments following his controversial coming together with Lewis Hamilton during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after the FIA confirmed it has launched an investigation into the so-called 'road rage' incident.

Vettel struck the back of Hamilton's Mercedes under the safety car after being caught out by the Briton slowing from 80kph to 53kph on the exit of Turn 15 ahead of the restart.

An angry Vettel proceeded to then pull alongside Hamilton and clash wheels deliberately with his title rival, prompting stewards to hand him a 10secs stop-go penalty that would drop him to an eventual fourth at the chequered flag.

However, in the wake of widespread criticism for his actions the FIA has come under pressure to look further into the matter.

It has now confirmed it will indeed review the incident once again to determine whether retrospective action is deemed necessary.

“Following the recent incident at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in which Car 5 (Sebastian Vettel) was involved in a collision with Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), on Monday 3rd July, the FIA will further examine the causes on the incident in order to evaluate whether further action is necessary,” confirmed an FIA spokesperson.

“A statement regarding the outcome of this process will be made available before the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix (7-9 July).”

Despite robustly defending his actions amidst his insistence Hamilton should have been punished for slowing suddenly, Vettel has nonetheless been roundly criticised for the incident, with stewards reportedly almost going as far as excluding the championship leader mid-race.

It comes eight months after Vettel was involved in another unprecedented controversy when he launched an expletive-ridden tirade against FIA Race Director Charlie Whiting as he finished the Mexican Grand Prix over an incident involving Max Verstappen. On that occasion he escaped punishment beyond the post-race time penalty he received for an illegal defensive move against Daniel Ricciardo.

Tagged as: FIA , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Daniel Ricciardo , Max Verstappen , Austrian Grand Prix , mexican grand prix , Azerbaijan
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
25.06.2017 - Race, 1st place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner and Mehriban Aliyeva, wife of Ilham Aliyev (AZ) President of Azerbaijan

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


nickw

June 28, 2017 7:45 PM

valsp: Anything to stop Ferrari winning Used to happen all the time when Michael was driving[\ Rubbish - Vettel has behaved like an idiot on a number of times, having a tantrum when things don't go his own way - he was lucky not to get a harsher penalty when he was swearing at Charlie last year, and any punishment will be of his own doing. When Sen makes mistakes, he lashes out to try and push the blame onto others, and he needs the book throwing at him

Norigas

June 28, 2017 7:53 PM

valsp: Anything to stop Ferrari winning Used to happen all the time when Michael was driving
Haha that's a good one.. Lets remember if he didn't road rage #44 none of this would have happened. 10 second penalty was not enough in my opinion. Vettel once again setting a bad example of what sportsmanship is to younger drivers.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 