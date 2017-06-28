Vettel ‘road rage’ incident to be reviewed again

Sebastian Vettel could be in line for more punishments following his controversial coming together with Lewis Hamilton during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after the FIA confirmed it has launched an investigation into the so-called 'road rage' incident.Vettel struck the back of Hamilton's Mercedes under the safety car after being caught out by the Briton slowing from 80kph to 53kph on the exit of Turn 15 ahead of the restart.An angry Vettel proceeded to then pull alongside Hamilton and clash wheels deliberately with his title rival, prompting stewards to hand him a 10secs stop-go penalty that would drop him to an eventual fourth at the chequered flag.However, in the wake of widespread criticism for his actions the FIA has come under pressure to look further into the matter.It has now confirmed it will indeed review the incident once again to determine whether retrospective action is deemed necessary.“Following the recent incident at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in which Car 5 (Sebastian Vettel) was involved in a collision with Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), on Monday 3rd July, the FIA will further examine the causes on the incident in order to evaluate whether further action is necessary,” confirmed an FIA spokesperson.“A statement regarding the outcome of this process will be made available before the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix (7-9 July).”Despite robustly defending his actions amidst his insistence Hamilton should have been punished for slowing suddenly, Vettel has nonetheless been roundly criticised for the incident, with stewards reportedly almost going as far as excluding the championship leader mid-race.It comes eight months after Vettel was involved in another unprecedented controversy when he launched an expletive-ridden tirade against FIA Race Director Charlie Whiting as he finished the Mexican Grand Prix over an incident involving Max Verstappen. On that occasion he escaped punishment beyond the post-race time penalty he received for an illegal defensive move against Daniel Ricciardo.