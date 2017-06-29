Experience makes me better than ever - Alonso

Fernando Alonso believes that he is at the peak of his powers as a Formula 1 driver despite edging towards the end of his career, saying that experience has made him better than ever.Two-time F1 world champion Alonso has not claimed a title in over a decade and is currently struggling at the back of the grid with McLaren amid ongoing problems for engine partner Honda.Despite scoring just two points through the 2017 season so far, Alonso's displays have won him widespread praise as he outstrips the capability of his McLaren car.Alonso has said on multiple occasions through this season that he feels he is better than ever, justifying this claim with the experience he now has."I think you know and you learn many things in your career. If I raced against myself 10 years ago, 15 years ago, I would be as quick as now probably, but you will make little mistakes here and there, you will overdrive sometimes," Alonso said."Now you will know when is time to push, when is time to be a little more conservative, you know how precise you need to be on the pitstop now, saving fuel techniques, starts, qualy preparation, tyre preparation."You learn so many things during the career that you are a better driver."Alonso's belief was only strengthened by his performance at the Indianapolis 500 last month as he seamlessly fitted into a new car and different style of racing."When I went to Indy, you again wake up some senses, when you drive a different car and different things, etc., you come back to the normal car and you are better," Alonso said."I think that's the only reason, it's not that the cars are different to drive or more complex to drive, it's just that you learn so many things that you put into the equation when you are jumping into the car now."When you are more prepared now, you are better."