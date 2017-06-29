F1 »

Palmer 'not worried' about F1 future despite speculation

29 June 2017
Jolyon Palmer is making no secret of his ongoing struggles in F1, but has no concerns about his future with Renault.
Jolyon Palmer says he is not worried about his future in Formula 1 with Renault despite his current point-less run fuelling speculation that he could be replaced mid-season.

Palmer has not recorded a top-10 finish since last year's Malaysian Grand Prix, with his difficulties compared to 2017 team-mate Nico Hulkenberg leading to suggestions he could be set to lose his seat in the near future.

Renault F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul knocked back rumours that Robert Kubica could be in line to replace Palmer last week, but stressed that the Briton did need to improve his on-track results soon.

Palmer made no secret of his disappointment with his ongoing struggles, but stressed that he is boosted by the support of the Renault team as he bids to make a step forward.

"I don't know exactly where all of these stories are coming from the whole time but I'm disappointed in my own performance, that's absolutely clear," Palmer said.

"But I'm working with the team to try and improve it. So the team are behind me and I appreciate their support but the end goal is for me to be doing a better job, which I'm pushing like hell to do myself because I'm also disappointed.

"They are supporting me. It's a team sport and it's up to me with the support and the help of the team and the engineers and everything to try and get through this. I'm sure that I can, it's just a lot of things not going my way.

"The stories keep coming from everywhere, I don't know where, I don't know how, but I'm not worried, I'm mainly just focused on each weekend as it comes, keep improving and let the results try and speak for themselves in the end."

