Ecclestone: I wouldn’t return to manage F1

29 June 2017
Bernie Ecclestone says he wouldn't return to his former role as Formula 1 chief executive even if the opportunity was offered to him.
Bernie Ecclestone says he wouldn't return to his former role as Formula 1 chief executive even if the opportunity was offered having seen Liberty Media 'do as good a job as they're going to do'.

The 86-year-old was asked to step down as chief executive in January after the Liberty Media takeover was completed and was surprised to be told to walk away having initially been guaranteed a further three years at the helm during the transition period.

Ecclestone was named chairman emeritus, a role that holds very little power, as Chase Carey was installed as the new CEO with the additional of Ross Brawn as managing director of motorsport and Sean Bratches the managing director of the commercial side.

Since Liberty Media's arrival there has been a strong focus on fan engagement while an overhaul in how circuits negotiate and manage contracts for F1 races is also planned.

Ecclestone has since conceded the new management will be able to do a better job than him within its new focus so he believes it would be a bad move if he ever returned to his previous role.

“I've been thrown out and someone else is going to do a better job and I'm quite sure if I went back I couldn't do a good a job as they're going to do,” Ecclestone said. “So I shouldn't go back.

“I wasn't ready because before they actually signed everything up, they had asked me to stay for three years, so I was a bit shocked when they asked me to stand down.

“The person that's currently doing what I used to do said would I stand down because it's a job he wanted. So I said well you've bought the car, you might as well drive it.”

Bernie Ecclestone was speaking ahead of his appearance on the new series of The Clare Balding Show. To see the full interview watch BT Sport 1 from 8.00pm on Thursday 29th June.
