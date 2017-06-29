Pirelli confirms Italian GP tyre selection

Pirelli has confirmed that it will take the super-soft, soft and medium compound tyres to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix at the beginning of September to close out Formula 1's European season.Despite making its compounds more conservative for 2017, Pirelli opted against changing its selection from last year, once again going for the middle range of tyres to deal with the high-speed nature of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.Drivers will be required to complete Q3 on the super-soft tyre should they make it that far, and must save at least one set of the soft or medium compound rubber to use in the race.The Monza tyre picks mirror those for most of the more abrasive circuits on the F1 calendar, including Silverstone, Sepang and Suzuka, with the hard tyre set to be shelved for the rest of the year after an unsuccessful appearance in Spain.With Monza's confirmation, Pirelli's next tyre announcement will be regarding the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in October.