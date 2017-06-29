Show us your car!

F1 »

29 June 2017
Have you got a hidden beauty in the garage and want to show it off to like-minded motorsport fans? This could be for you...
Have you got a hidden beauty in the garage and want to show it off to like-minded motorsport fans? This could be for you.

Crash.net is launching a new series where readers will be able to parade their favourite cars and tell us the stories behind them. We're on the lookout for walk around videos which demonstrate why you think should your car should be featured on the site.

The best video entries will be entered into a prize draw and one lucky winner chosen at random will receive a £100 Amazon gift voucher for their efforts.

What to do:

It couldn't be easier – whether using your mobile phone or a camera send in a video of your car with you introducing yourself, the car and then walk around it telling us your favourite features or stories about it.

When you send in the video don't forget to include your name, age, hometown, model of the car and car age. All entries should be sent to: video@crash.net

Remember the best entry chosen at random will win a £100 Amazon gift voucher.

obyapka

June 29, 2017 5:41 PM

Its Barbon hill climb (near kirkby lonsdale, north west England) this weekend if anyone wants to do a video journal of formula style cars, as well as porsche etc trying to race up a 675m narrow tarmac road in 20 or so seconds.


