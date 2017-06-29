F1 »

Massa in no rush to shore up 2018 F1 plans

29 June 2017
Felipe Massa is in no rush to firm up his F1 racing plans for 2018, but is happy to keep racing so long as he has a competitive car.
Massa in no rush to shore up 2018 F1 plans
Massa in no rush to shore up 2018 F1 plans
Felipe Massa says he is not in a hurry to firm up his Formula 1 plans for 2018, but is happy to keep racing so long as he has a competitive car.

Massa had planned to retire from F1 at the end of 2016, freeing up a seat at Williams for 18-year-old Lance Stroll, only to return when Valtteri Bottas signed for Mercedes following Nico Rosberg's decision to quit the sport.

Massa has rediscovered some of his old form since returning in 2017, scoring 20 points through the opening eight races of the season and even being in contention for a podium finish last weekend in Baku before being forced to retire.

Speaking to the official F1 website, Massa admitted that he was enjoying racing more this year racing with less pressure and better on-track results, giving him a desire to continue beyond the end of 2017.

"Yes, I am enjoying it more. It was a big decision to carry on, but once you have taken up that new challenge it also makes you happy," Massa said.

"I am with a team that likes and respects me a lot, and they listen to me. That all makes you happy, and that is what you see!

"Things are going well. I feel very competitive, as I like the car that I am driving. I love the new rules. For my driving style everything works very well - the only thing that has to be sorted out is the 'luck issue'!

"So I don't see any point not carrying on."

Despite being keen to continue racing in F1 next year, Massa wants to ensure he remains competitive, and is therefore in no hurry to make a final decision just yet.

When asked what he would need to continue racing in 2018, Massa said: "Having a team that I believe is correct for me. A team that can give me a competitive car, that can make me feel good.

"Then I stay on. I don't want to stay not being happy and not being competitive.

"I am not in a hurry. I enjoy my situation race by race, and then the time will come to make the talking. I am sure it will not take long."

Tagged as: Williams , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Nico Rosberg , Felipe Massa , Valtteri Bottas , Baku , Lance Stroll
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 