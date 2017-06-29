Massa in no rush to shore up 2018 F1 plans

Felipe Massa says he is not in a hurry to firm up his Formula 1 plans for 2018, but is happy to keep racing so long as he has a competitive car.Massa had planned to retire from F1 at the end of 2016, freeing up a seat at Williams for 18-year-old Lance Stroll, only to return when Valtteri Bottas signed for Mercedes following Nico Rosberg's decision to quit the sport.Massa has rediscovered some of his old form since returning in 2017, scoring 20 points through the opening eight races of the season and even being in contention for a podium finish last weekend in Baku before being forced to retire.Speaking to the official F1 website, Massa admitted that he was enjoying racing more this year racing with less pressure and better on-track results, giving him a desire to continue beyond the end of 2017."Yes, I am enjoying it more. It was a big decision to carry on, but once you have taken up that new challenge it also makes you happy," Massa said."I am with a team that likes and respects me a lot, and they listen to me. That all makes you happy, and that is what you see!"Things are going well. I feel very competitive, as I like the car that I am driving. I love the new rules. For my driving style everything works very well - the only thing that has to be sorted out is the 'luck issue'!"So I don't see any point not carrying on."Despite being keen to continue racing in F1 next year, Massa wants to ensure he remains competitive, and is therefore in no hurry to make a final decision just yet.When asked what he would need to continue racing in 2018, Massa said: "Having a team that I believe is correct for me. A team that can give me a competitive car, that can make me feel good."Then I stay on. I don't want to stay not being happy and not being competitive."I am not in a hurry. I enjoy my situation race by race, and then the time will come to make the talking. I am sure it will not take long."