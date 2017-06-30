Dave Redding to join Williams as team manager next month

F1 »

30 June 2017
Williams confirms that Dave Redding will complete his move from McLaren and start as team manager on July 17.
Williams has confirmed that Dave Redding will complete his move from McLaren and begin work as its Formula 1 team manager on July 17 following the British Grand Prix.

Redding has spent the last 17 years working at McLaren, but announced in February he would be joining Williams as team manager before taking over as sporting manager in 2018, following a hand-over from Steve Nielsen, who will leave the team on July 31.

"Having been involved in motorsport for 30 years, I know that Williams is a great racing team, and one that I am extremely excited and privileged to be joining," Redding said.

"I already know and respect many of the team members, and I can't wait to start work at Grove and to be an integral part of an exciting future for the team.”

“Firstly, I must thank Steve for his hard work and dedication since joining Williams in 2014," added Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe.

"He has done a brilliant job in restructuring the race team and particularly in driving the impressive pitstop performances we have shown in the last 18 months.

"From a personal perspective, it has been a great pleasure to work together since I started here in March. We all wish him the very best for the future.

“I am also delighted to welcome Dave to the Williams team. Dave brings an exceptional level of Formula 1 racing knowledge and experience. Since joining, I have seen first hand the talented individuals we have in the race team at Williams.

"I'm sure Dave will fit in well and be able to provide the operational and sporting leadership necessary to not only maintain our current high standards, but to build even further on all aspects of our race team performance in the future.”

