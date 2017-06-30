F1 »

Ron Dennis sells McLaren shares, ending involvement with company

30 June 2017
McLaren announces that Ron Dennis has sold his shares in the company, ending his involvement with the team after over 35 years.
Ron Dennis sells McLaren shares, ending involvement with company
Ron Dennis sells McLaren shares, ending involvement with company
Ron Dennis has formally ended his involvement with McLaren after selling his shares in the company, as confirmed in a statement issued on Friday.

Dennis took over McLaren's Formula 1 operation in 1980 and led it to 17 combined world titles, working with drivers such as Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen and Lewis Hamilton.

Dennis was forced to resign as CEO and chairman in November, but remained a significant shareholder in the various companies under the McLaren umbrella.

A statement on Friday confirmed that Dennis had now sold his shares and stepped down from all roles within McLaren, ending his involvement with the company.

"Ron Dennis, Chairman of McLaren Technology Group and McLaren Automotive, has agreed terms to sell his shareholdings in both companies," the statement reads.

"The formation of the McLaren Group – the new holding company of McLaren Technology Group and McLaren Automotive – will underpin the continuing rapid growth of McLaren's businesses and brand.

"The Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company and TAG Group will remain as majority McLaren Group shareholders. Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa will become McLaren Group's executive chairman.

"On completion of the transaction, Ron Dennis will step down as chairman of both companies, and will continue to pursue his career as a consultant and entrepreneur."

“I am very pleased to have reached agreement with my fellow McLaren shareholders," Dennis said. "It represents a fitting end to my time at McLaren, and will enable me to focus on my other interests.

"I have always said that my 37 years at Woking should be considered as a chapter in the McLaren book, and I wish McLaren every success as it takes the story forward."

Tagged as: Mclaren , Lewis Hamilton , Formula 1 , Ron Dennis
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
03.09.2016 - Ron Dennis (GBR) McLaren Executive Chairman
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


exloko

June 30, 2017 12:47 PM

i will try to avoid a well deserve hard critic to Dennis, but apart of that, is very clear the last 10 years was a really bad management, hope this make an inflexion point and start to go up again, in all senses, cheers for McLaren


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 