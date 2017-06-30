Dennis: My 37 years at McLaren is a closed chapter

F1 »

30 June 2017
Ron Dennis has confirmed his departure from McLaren should be seen 'as a chapter in the McLaren book' as he turns attention to other projects.
Ron Dennis has confirmed his formal departure from McLaren should be seen 'as a chapter in the McLaren book' as he turns his attentions to other projects.

In a McLaren statement it was announced Dennis has officially sold his shares in the company after being forced to resign as CEO and chairman last November.

While Dennis thanked his former McLaren colleagues for being 'the best of the best', the 70-year-old has confirmed it marks the end of his era in charge at the Woking-based team as he shifts focus to other interests.

“I have always said that my 37 years at Woking should be considered as a chapter in the McLaren book, and I wish McLaren every success as it takes the story forward,” Dennis said. “Perhaps my greatest satisfaction is the Formula 1 team's outstanding racing safety record, which is a tribute to the dedication and efforts of hundreds if not thousands of talented and conscientious employees whom I have had the privilege of leading.”

Dennis has confirmed he'll continue to work on the Ministry of Defence Innovation Advisory Panel, supporting his family's charity Dreamchasing and indulging in personal interests.

“I will continue to consult for various companies and work with the UK Government's Ministry of Defence Innovation Advisory Panel in helping to improve the technology, the culture and the organisations that together safeguard the UK's national security,” he said.

“I will also continue to run my family's charitable foundation – Dreamchasing – which focuses on mentoring and financing children and young people from all walks of life, so that they may aspire to and succeed in whatever their career dreams may be. It was working with Lewis Hamilton, whom I took under my wing when he was just 12 years old, and who became Formula 1 World Champion with McLaren in 2008, that inspired my idea to establish Dreamchasing as a charitable foundation.

“Now that my time at McLaren has come to an end, I will be able to involve myself in a series of other programmes and activities, especially those focused on public service. I will continue to indulge my passion for supporting contemporary artists and collecting their work, but most of all I will be driving new ideas and projects forward.”

Dennis has also paid tribute to his McLaren colleagues over the past 37 years and has faith in the company's future direction with Zak Brown installed as the new CEO.

“Last but far from least, I wish McLaren well, and I send my greatest thanks and best wishes to my colleagues in all corners of its business, and at every level of seniority,” he said. “Truly, they are the best of the best. And, well funded to succeed and grow, and led by an ambitious management team, McLaren is ideally poised to build on the successes that I am so proud to have contributed to during my time leading such a great British group of companies.”
