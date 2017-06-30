Sainz wants changes to 'dangerous' F1 safety car restarts

Carlos Sainz Jr. believes that Formula 1 needs to change the rule regarding safety car restarts that allows the lead driver to set the pace, believing it is "dangerous" to have cars stopping and starting regularly.Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton came to blows in last Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix under the safety car, with the latter slowing down and bunching the field on one of the restarts, catching Vettel out and resulting in contact.While Hamilton was entitled to slow the field down as much as he wanted to under the safety car rules as it peeled in, Sainz felt that it was dangerous to do so, and wants to see the rule changed in the future."For me it was probably the most dangerous part of the race when we restart," Sainz said. "The leaders were waiting up until the safety car line to start and at the same time they were going fast and slow."For the guys at the back we are still in the corners when they going fast, slow, there's walls and we cannot see through them. So suddenly we are going flat-out, sixth, seventh gear and they were braking again."For me, a bit on the dangerous side. Probably for next year they should consider when the leader is obliged to push."Sainz believes that a better system would be forcing the leader to push and go flat-out from a certain point on the track, ensuring a safe restart."I think they should just put a rule where the leader starts before Turn 16 and to be flat from 16," Sainz said."Make sure he is racing from 16 onwards because you cannot be slow, slow braking, fast, slow braking all of the time in such a long straight with people actually thinking where they are going."Suddenly you are upshifting and upshifting, and braking again. It was probably the most dangerous part of the race."If I would have been the leaders then I probably would have done the same. So it's not the leader's fault at all as I think all of us would have done the same to avoid the maximum possible slipstream that is on that straight."It's just the rule I think and if you want to be a bit more careful and make sure no accidents, if not, let it be and more things will happen."