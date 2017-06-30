F1 »

Steiner not out to change Grosjean, Magnussen's characters

30 June 2017
Günther Steiner says the varying ways Grosjean and Magnussen are handling Haas' brake problems are just a question of character.
Haas Formula 1 chief Günther Steiner has no qualms with how Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are handling the team's brake issues, saying their varying responses are simply down to their characters.

Haas has continued to struggle to understand its braking problems through its second season in F1, with an unsuccessful change in supplier not yielding any improvements.

Grosjean has been particularly vocal about the problems, with his radio rants becoming a regular feature of the F1 TV broadcasts, while Magnussen has been more reserved about the problems.

Magnussen currently leads Haas' charge, scoring 11 points so far this season to Grosjean's 10, with Steiner believing the Dane's driving style to be key to having less problems with hte brakes.

"I think it's different driving styles. Maybe Romain maybe brakes later and harder and then turns and maybe Kevin brakes into it and turns already," Steiner said.

"Maybe it's easier to feel the brake, but I am not a race car driver so for me I can just see it from data and from my experience to see what people do but that is my gut feeling is that what they do. Kevin can drive around it a little bit more."

When asked if personality played a part in dealing with the issue, Steiner said: "I think it's just stereotypes, it's just their characters.

"I don't want to change characters because I know what I am not able to. You try and get the best out of them, that's my job.

"I think as Romain said, he's not given up. He knows we cannot fix this brake at the moment. He maybe now lives with that and looks forward to have the new brakes.

"It's the only thing he can do otherwise he continues to run into a wall, it will not change."

