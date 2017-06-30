New Williams F1 film to be released this summer

A new film documentary from BAFTA-winning director Morgan Matthews profiling the story behind the Williams F1 operation will premiere this summer., based on Lady Virginia Williams' 1991 book, will lift the lid on one of F1's most iconic teams and highlight the people behind its success.“I hope the fans enjoy the film as much as I've enjoyed being part of motor racing," team founder Sir Frank Williams said. "I'm glad that both the people behind the team and my family come out as the true heroes of the story.”Deputy team principal Claire Williams added: “This film is a tale of two great loves in my father's life. Everyone knows of Frank's pure passion for motor racing, but not everyone knows the remarkable story of my parents' marriage and how those two things co-existed during the highs and lows of the team's journey."I am pleased that it shines a light on exactly how instrumental my mother was in the team's success while also capturing the setbacks and her bravery in holding the family, and ultimately the business together, as the team went on to make history."We are incredibly proud of the film and its enduring message of what the human spirit is capable of achieving in the face adversity. I hope that is inspires people as much as my parents' story inspires me."As my dad would want it though, we are proud of our past but ready for the future. The most exciting part is our plan to build on Frank's legacy and write a new chapter in the Williams story – something we are building momentum towards.”As per the team announcement: "The film features legendary racing footage, interviews with much-loved Formula One stars including Sir Patrick Head, Sir Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet and candid never-before-seen accounts of what really went on behind closed doors."It is an honest, authentic and incredibly revealing portrait of one of the most extraordinary stories in motorsport."will enjoy its world premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on July 11 before a general cinema release on August 4.