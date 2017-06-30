F1 »

New Williams F1 film to be released this summer

30 June 2017
A new film from BAFTA-winning director Morgan Matthews profiling the story behind Williams F1 will premiere this summer.
New Williams F1 film to be released this summer
New Williams F1 film to be released this summer
A new film documentary from BAFTA-winning director Morgan Matthews profiling the story behind the Williams F1 operation will premiere this summer.

Williams, based on Lady Virginia Williams' 1991 book A Different Kind of Life, will lift the lid on one of F1's most iconic teams and highlight the people behind its success.

“I hope the fans enjoy the film as much as I've enjoyed being part of motor racing," team founder Sir Frank Williams said. "I'm glad that both the people behind the team and my family come out as the true heroes of the story.”

Deputy team principal Claire Williams added: “This film is a tale of two great loves in my father's life. Everyone knows of Frank's pure passion for motor racing, but not everyone knows the remarkable story of my parents' marriage and how those two things co-existed during the highs and lows of the team's journey.

"I am pleased that it shines a light on exactly how instrumental my mother was in the team's success while also capturing the setbacks and her bravery in holding the family, and ultimately the business together, as the team went on to make history.

"We are incredibly proud of the film and its enduring message of what the human spirit is capable of achieving in the face adversity. I hope that is inspires people as much as my parents' story inspires me.

"As my dad would want it though, we are proud of our past but ready for the future. The most exciting part is our plan to build on Frank's legacy and write a new chapter in the Williams story – something we are building momentum towards.”

As per the team announcement: "The film features legendary racing footage, interviews with much-loved Formula One stars including Sir Patrick Head, Sir Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell and Nelson Piquet and candid never-before-seen accounts of what really went on behind closed doors.

"It is an honest, authentic and incredibly revealing portrait of one of the most extraordinary stories in motorsport."

Williams will enjoy its world premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on July 11 before a general cinema release on August 4.

Tagged as: Williams , Formula One , Claire Williams
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Williams film poster
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 