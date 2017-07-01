F1 »

Bottas has earned right to stay at Mercedes - Hamilton

1 July 2017
Lewis Hamilton offers Valtteri Bottas his support as the Finn's future beyond the end of the season continues to be speculated.
Lewis Hamilton believes that Valtteri Bottas has earned the right to a long-term deal with Mercedes as the Finn's Formula 1 future continues to be speculated.

Bottas signed for Mercedes for 2017 following Nico Rosberg's shock retirement, signing a one-year deal with the German marque.

Bottas has made an impressive start to life with Mercedes, winning his fourth grand prix and taking four further podium finishes and one pole position through his first eight races.

Mercedes is yet to make any firm decision on who will partner Hamilton in 2018, with team boss Toto Wolff admitting earlier this month that Bottas was in an "uncomfortable situation".

For Hamilton though, Bottas has done enough to secure a long-term deal with Mercedes beyond the end of the season, with the pair enjoying a cordial partnership as team-mates thus far.

"I think within the Mercedes family he has earnt his right and place within the Mercedes family for long-term," Hamilton said.

"Mercedes generally I think is the only team in, as far as I am aware in motorsport, that really embraces the individuals that they work with and particularly drivers, you become a part of the family for the rest of you life.

"He's earnt the right and his place within that, he's doing a great job within this team and he will continue to grow.

"It's only his first year within this team, he's already won a grand prix and has got great points for the team.

"He will go strength to strength and will continue to get stronger, he just needs the opportunity to be able to do so."

