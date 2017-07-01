Confidence in setup key to ending struggles - Grosjean

Romain Grosjean believes that finding confidence in the setup of his Haas VF-17 car is key to reversing his ongoing Formula 1 struggles and getting around the team's braking issues.Haas has struggled with braking since debuting in F1 at the start of 2016, with problems spilling over into its sophomore campaign despite an attempt to change supplier.Grosjean has struggled particularly badly with the brakes, making his thoughts clear about the problems over team radio through most sessions.The Frenchman has finished no higher than eighth in a race and slipped behind team-mate Kevin Magnussen in the drivers' championship in Baku last weekend, but hopes that better results are on the horizon once he finds confidence in his car setup."Hopefully in the near future things are better approaching the corner," Grosjean said. "If every lap approaching the corner and you can do the same thing and find your braking point, your braking shape and getting there, finding confidence in the set-up then you can work the car."If every few laps you have front locking, rear locking, not going straight, you get lost and you can't find the feeling."When the brake feeling is terrible we need to find a way that I can work with it. When they are great that's my strongest point in racing, I'm braking very late, very hard, turning the car with grace."When I cannot do that, then I just need to find more tools.”