Alonso explains why he calls Kubica ‘the best’

Fernando Alonso says he sees Robert Kubica as one of the best drivers of his generation as he was such a dominant talent in the junior series who beat many of the Formula 1 stars of today.After reports emerged of Kubica's Renault test last month, which then sparked rumours of the Polish driver returning to the sport with the French manufacturer, Alonso was quick to support his former rival by calling him 'the best driver' he's competed against.Pressed on why the two-time F1 world champion holds Kubica in such high regards, Alonso says his prestigious junior series and karting record while he still holds the 32-year-old in high regards against the current crop of F1 drivers.“I'll think because he won all the smaller categories,” Alonso said. “When the go-karts were the same, when the smaller categories, you run with the same single-seater, with the same car, he was beating all the generation that are winning now. So I think he's the best.“I would be happy to see him back in Formula 1 but I don't know exactly the situation, I only read that he did the test, but I also read that Renault were not considering him for next year. So I guess it's not that close that he will come back.”Kubica, who became the first Polish driver to win a F1 Grand Prix in 2008, saw his single-seater career cruelly halted when he was seriously injured in a crash at the Ronde di Andorra rally in which he sustained a partially severed right forearm which ruled him out of the 2011 season.The Polish driver aimed to return to racing in the World Rally Championship – winning the WRC2 title in his maiden year – before starring in the premier class with a number of top ten points finishes between 2013-2015.Alonso says he still keeps in contact with Kubica but not as frequently as he would like due to their racing commitments.“I do speak sometimes but not as often as we could do,” he said. “After the test for example we didn't so I don't know exactly how it went.”