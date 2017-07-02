Lowe: Stroll podium gives Williams boost against Force India

Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe says Lance Stroll's leap forward in performance which resulted in his maiden Formula 1 podium gives the team faith to hunt down Force India in the fight for fourth in the world constructors' championship.Stroll became the youngest rookie to record a podium in F1 history with his third place finish in Baku during a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix where Lowe believed Felipe Massa could have gone on to win before his untimely broken damper.Despite the frustration felt on the Brazilian driver's side of the garage, Lowe heaped praise on Stroll's performance to secure Williams its first podium for over a year and ignite its difficult 2017 campaign.Lowe says after a challenging start to Stroll's rookie year in F1 his maiden podium gives him confidence the team can haul in points from both sides of the garage and take its charge back to Force India in the hunt for fourth in the F1 world constructors' championship.“It is a very tough challenge for Lance to come into Formula 1 this season at a very young age and arguably the most difficult season to kick-off a rookie career in,” Lowe said. “It has been very, very tough as we have seen. Some of it hasn't been his making, some of it our making, some from others but at other times he hasn't been able to be on the pace.“Now he has established himself and has the confidence to move on from here and we consider to have two fully performing drivers. That is something we couldn't have seen at the start of the season because it was a very difficult start.“It puts us in a great shape for the remainder of 2017 to develop the car and score points on both sides of the garage.”Williams moved back up to fifth in the F1 world constructors' championship thanks to Stroll's third place in Baku and has cut the deficit to Force India 42 points in fourth place.