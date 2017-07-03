Vettel faces D-Day over Hamilton ‘road rage’ clash

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel is set to learn today whether he will face further punishment for his part in the controversial coming together with Lewis Hamilton during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Vettel struck the back of Hamilton's Mercedes under the safety car after being caught out by the Briton slowing from 80kph to 53kph on the exit of Turn 15 ahead of the restart.
An angry Vettel proceeded to then pull alongside Hamilton and clash wheels deliberately with his title rival, leading to a 10secs stop/go penalty in the race.
However, following widespread criticism of Vettel actions, the FIA will today convene to 'examine the causes of the incident' and determine whether 'further action is necessary'.
Though few details about the meeting, the decision-making process or the potential penalty have been made public, sanctions could in theory range from a fine to a race ban
With a decision to be communicated before this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix gets underway, Vettel nonetheless heads to Spielberg armed with a 14 point lead over Hamilton in the overall standings.