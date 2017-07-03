F1 »

Austrian GP: Vettel faces D-Day over Hamilton ‘road rage’ clash

3 July 2017
The FIA will meet today to discuss whether it is necessary to take further action following Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton's Baku clash.
Austrian GP: Vettel faces D-Day over Hamilton ‘road rage’ clash
Championship leader Sebastian Vettel is set to learn today whether he will face further punishment for his part in the controversial coming together with Lewis Hamilton during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Vettel struck the back of Hamilton's Mercedes under the safety car after being caught out by the Briton slowing from 80kph to 53kph on the exit of Turn 15 ahead of the restart.

An angry Vettel proceeded to then pull alongside Hamilton and clash wheels deliberately with his title rival, leading to a 10secs stop/go penalty in the race.

However, following widespread criticism of Vettel actions, the FIA will today convene to 'examine the causes of the incident' and determine whether 'further action is necessary'.

Though few details about the meeting, the decision-making process or the potential penalty have been made public, sanctions could in theory range from a fine to a race ban

With a decision to be communicated before this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix gets underway, Vettel nonetheless heads to Spielberg armed with a 14 point lead over Hamilton in the overall standings.

Uzekamanzi964

July 03, 2017 11:00 AM

On a public road, Vetel's behaviour would have resulted in a police prosecution. It was a classic piece of "road rage" & should be treated as such by the FIA. The fact that he is a pasionate racer should have absolutely no bearing on track behaviour at all, he is supposed to be a professional sportsman & should behave accordingly.

Mullet

July 03, 2017 10:22 AM

Whatever the result I'll be glad to see this thing concluded. Newspeak and avoidance of the issue by Vettel has done him no favors in my opinion. It's like the reporters were fake news according to him!


