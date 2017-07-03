F1 »

Massa at the peak of his powers in F1 - Lowe

3 July 2017
Williams technical chief Paddy Lowe heaps praise upon Felipe Massa's current form despite a run of bad luck.
Williams Formula 1 technical chief Paddy Lowe believes that Felipe Massa is driving better than ever in 2017, enjoying a second wind after planning to retire at the end of last season.

Massa had been set to quit F1 following last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, only to be drafted back in by Williams for 2017 when Valtteri Bottas joined Mercedes following Nico Rosberg's shock retirement.

Massa has since enjoyed a new-found spring in his step, picking up 20 points through the first eight races of the season, and had been in contention for a podium finish in Baku before being forced to retire from the race.

Lowe believed that Massa could have even won the race given the issues encountered by Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel that allowed Daniel Ricciardo to claim victory.

"We believe Felipe would have been capable of winning the race," Lowe said. "We are optimistic about what we can do for the remainder of the season, but it is a long way to talk about further podiums in the short-term unless we have incident-packed races.

"Felipe is a very experienced and mature driver who clearly is disappointed, but that is something we can't dwell on it. We look forward to bringing more performance from the car in the coming races and take some confidence with what we've been able to manage this weekend from ourselves.

"We are in a good shape to take fifth place in the F1 world constructors and now we want to see if we can get back to fourth against Force India. That is quite a long way but it is on our list next."

When asked if he felt Massa was driving as well as he has ever done, Lowe said: "It feels like that to me. I hadn't worked with him before but they say he is.

"I can't fault him as he always has the car on the limit and his feedback in fantastic, his technique is fantastic and he is a really great individual. He is so friendly, welcoming and just a pleasure to work with.

"I can't imagine him having ever been better than this because he is brilliant at the moment."

