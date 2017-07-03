F1 »

Force India drivers still free to race despite Baku clash

3 July 2017
Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon remain free to race and battle on-track despite their clash in Azerbaijan.
Force India drivers still free to race despite Baku clash
Force India drivers still free to race despite Baku clash
Force India Formula 1 chief Vijay Mallya says that Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon remain free to race despite their on-track clash in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix eight days ago.

Perez and Ocon became embroiled in a team orders debate in Canada before clashing when fighting for a podium position in Baku, leaving both with damage.

In a race of attrition that saw Red Bull win and Williams hit the podium, the incident cost Force India a chance at a decent haul of points, with all parties left disappointed.

Mallya confirmed that Force India has held talks with both drivers regarding the incident in Baku, and that while they have been reminded of the importance of the team result, they remain free to race on-track.

"Since Baku we've had some conversations internally and reminded our drivers that the team must always come first," Mallya said.

"It's never acceptable for teammates to make contact with each other and it certainly cost us points in Baku.

“However, the events of Azerbaijan won't change our approach. Our drivers can race freely and I'm sure they have learned some valuable lessons.

"We've given them a competitive car and I know they are mature enough to work together for the good of the team."

Perez added: "I'm still feeling disappointed about the lost opportunity in Baku, but at the same time I'm feeling positive about the performance level we showed. We were fighting at the front and the car was working well.

"It's just a shame my race ended early because there was a great chance of finishing on the podium. I think we can be just as competitive in Austria and pick up some good points this weekend."

Tagged as: Williams , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Vijay Mallya , Force India F1 , Sergio Perez , Azerbaijan , Baku , esteban ocon
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
Williams film poster
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 