F1 Austrian GP: Where can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

3 July 2017
As calm barely reaches after the frantic Baku race, F1 heads to Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix.
As calm barely reaches after the frantic Baku race, F1 heads to Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix after its successful revival in 2014.

With Sebastian Vettel currently under a fresh FIA investigation for his part in the clash with Lewis Hamilton behind the safety car in Baku plenty of talking points could still change in the run up to the Austrian race.

The Red Bull Ring has been dominated by Mercedes since the race returned to the F1 calendar in 2014 with Nico Rosberg winning the first two years before his dramatic clash with Hamilton on the final lap last year in which the British driver claimed top spot.

The 2017 Austrian Grand Prix is being shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 and HIGHLIGHTS on Channel 4 (UK only).

Where can I watch it? (All times stated BST)

Friday 7th July:

LIVE Sky Sports F1 Austrian GP FP1 – 08:45
LIVE Sky Sports F1 Austrian GP FP2 – 12:45

Saturday 8th July:

LIVE Sky Sports F1 Austrian GP FP3 – 09:45
LIVE Sky Sports F1 Austrian GP Qualifying – 12:00
HIGHLIGHTS Channel 4 Austrian GP Qualifying – 17:30

Sunday 9th July:

LIVE Sky Sports F1 Austrian GP Track Parade – 11:30
LIVE Sky Sports F1 Austrian GP Race – 13:30
HIGHLIGHTS Channel 4 Austrian GP Race – 17:45

The 2017 F1 Calendar and Schedule


WHERE CAN I WATCH F1 IN 2017?

ALL F1 races, qualifying and practice sessions will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with Channel 4 dual-broadcasting a selection of races LIVE on terrestrial television.

26 March Australian Grand Prix
9 April Chinese Grand Prix
16 April Bahrain Grand Prix
30 April Russian Grand Prix
14 May Spanish Grand Prix
28 May Monaco Grand Prix
11 June Canadian Grand Prix
25 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix
9 July Austrian Grand Prix
16 July British Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
30 July Hungarian Grand Prix
27 August Belgian Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
3 September Italian Grand Prix
17 September Singapore Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
1 October Malaysian Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
8 October Japanese Grand Prix
22 October United States Grand Prix
29 October Mexican Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
12 November Brazilian Grand Prix
26 November Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)


Previous Austrian GP race winners:

2016: Lewis Hamilton wins after dramatic last lap Rosberg clash
2015: Rosberg claws back as penalty neuters Hamilton challenge
2014: Rosberg beats Hamilton to extend lead





Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
01.07.2016 Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
25.06.2017 - Race, 1st place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40

