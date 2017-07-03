F1 »

Rosberg wades into Hamilton/Vettel Baku debate

3 July 2017
Nico Rosberg offers his thoughts on the clash between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in Baku, siding with his former team-mate.
2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has joined the debate surrounding Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's clash in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, siding with his former title rival and Mercedes team-mate.

Rosberg enjoyed a frosty relationship with Hamilton at Mercedes as they battled for the world title each year from 2014, resulting in a number of on-track clashes.

Vettel and Hamilton appeared to offer up a contrast of that given the cordial nature of their rivalry, only for tensions to spill over in Baku when the pair made contact behind the safety car.

Vettel was hit with an in-race penalty for dangerous driving and is currently being investigated by the FIA ahead of possible further penalty.

Speaking at the Goodwood Festival of Speed over the weekend, Rosberg was asked for his verdict on the clash and whether Hamilton brake tested Vettel or not.

"My opinion? I'm German. I've got to be careful now…" Rosberg joked.

“It's pretty simple. To be honest, I'm the guy who knows Lewis best in the whole of the racing industry, so I think I'm in the best position to judge it.

“For sure he didn't do that on purpose, definitely.”

