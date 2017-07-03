McLaren to race with 'Spec 3' Honda power unit in Austria

McLaren Formula 1 drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne have been given a boost ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix after Honda confirmed it would be making its 'Spec 3' power unit available in Spielberg.
Alonso and Vandoorne have struggled to fight up the field so far this season due to a lack of reliability and performance from the Honda power unit, leaving McLaren at the foot of the constructors' championship on just two points.
Honda has been working on updates for its power unit throughout the season, with Alonso trying out its 'Spec 3' upgrade on Friday in Baku.
As confirmed last week by Honda F1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa that the Baku test was a success
, the updated power unit will be available to both drivers for all of the Austrian GP weekend.
"At the previous round in Azerbaijan, we were able to bank our first points of the year and I think it brought some brightness into our team," Hasegawa said.
"We also tested the updated PU, the 'Spec 3', with Fernando on Friday and we were able to confirm some progress in terms of the power output.
"We have proceeded with the mapping back at the factory utilising the data we collected, and we are going to bring the Spec Three for both drivers this weekend.
“I think we have some improvements in our competitiveness and I am looking forward to seeing our performance in Austria.
“We will not stop our preparation until the last minutes, and I hope we have a good race to reflect our progress.”
McLaren racing director Eric Boullier added: "With a number of improvements planned for the Austrian weekend, not least the proposed new Spec 3 power unit upgrade from Honda, I'm hopeful that we'll be in a position to get amid the other midfield runners and take a useful step forwards.”